How to Sync iPad 2 Bookmarks from Your Desktop

It’s hardly a chore to add web bookmarks to the Safari browser on the iPad. But business users who like to keep track of a dozen or more sites on their PCs can quickly gain access to those favorites on Apple’s tablet. All you need to do is download Xmarks (www.xmarks.com) for your favorite desktop browser—if you haven’t already—and follow these simple steps.

Download Xmarks for your favorite browser from www.xmarks.com. This plug-in lets you sync your bookmarks to the cloud and with other PCs and mobile devices.

Log into Xmarks on your iPad's browser , after you've gone through the setup process and synchronized your bookmarks with Xmarks.

, after you’ve gone through the setup process and synchronized your bookmarks with Xmarks. All of your bookmarks should appear on a single screen. Now click the arrow icon and tap Add to Home Screen.

