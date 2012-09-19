Trending

How to Post to Facebook and Twitter Using iOS 6

With iOS 6, users can now post to Facebook and Twitter directly from the Notifications Center. To post to either service:

Pull down the Notifications Center from the top of any screen.

Press Tap to Tweet to compose a tweet.

Press Tap to Post to create a Facebook post.

