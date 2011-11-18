How to Make a Google Talk Video Call on Your Android Tablet

Although Google Talk supports video chat on only a few Android phones, this functionality comes standard on Honeycomb tablets. You can also chat with laptop and desktop users via Google Talk. Here's how.

Open the Google Talk app.

the Google Talk app. Search for a person in your contact list (there must be a video camera icon next to his or her name).

in your contact list (there must be a video camera icon next to his or her name). Tap the video camera icon on the right side of the screen to initiate a call.

on the right side of the screen to initiate a call. You can now mute your end of the line, switch back to text chat, or switch to your tablet’s back camera (if it has one) using the menu on the right side.