It’s a fairly common complaint among iPhone owners. Even in an area with good coverage, some iPhone’s don’t like LTE networks for Web access. Here are a couple of workarounds to jumpstart your 4G.

1. Go to Settings.

2. Toggle on Airplane Mode for a second or two.

3. Toggle off Airplane Mode. This can cause the radio to reset itself and reconnect over 4G.

4. Turn off 4G -- if Airplane Mode doesn’t work -- under Settings > General.

5. Tap Cellular.

5. Switch Enable LTE to Off.