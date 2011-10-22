How to Easily Edit Text on the BlackBerry PlayBook

The BlackBerry OS makes it easy to copy, cut, and paste text on your tablet—and using alternate character simply takes an extra tap.

Copy, Cut, and Paste Text

Find the text that you want to copy and tap and hold it until it’s highlighted in blue and two markers appear.

Use the markers to select the text you want to copy or cut and tap the appropriate button.

Paste the text by tapping and holding where you want to paste it.

Wait for the blue selection bar to appear.

Tap the Paste button. Follow the same directions to copy or cut and paste an image.

Type With Alternate Characters

To type an alternate character, tap and hold the base letter and select the character you want to type. For example, to type the © symbol, simply tap and hold the C button and select ©.