Help Me, LAPTOP! What's the Best Tablet for Me?

When it comes to tablets, can you ever have it all? That seems to be the problem for our reader Karla who is searching for a tablet that can run popular apps such as Facebook and Netflix but also play all her iTunes content. She’s also looking for a device that can easily share files with her laptop. Fortunately, there are a number of strong solutions.

Karla writes:

I am disabled and spend a lot of time in bed. Please tell me what if any tablet would work best for me. I am looking for a tablet that I can do Hulu Plus and Netflix on, as well as Facebook, email, iTunes, and the Kindle app. I am wondering if any of these have USB ports or can interface with my laptop to download documents. I would just use my home wireless as I don’t have a data contract on my phone. Please, would any of these cover all of the things I would like to have or do I have to give something up? Thank you in advance for your help.

Karla,

It sounds like an Apple iPad would be your best bet. Starting at $499, the iPad offers a large 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536 Retina display perfect for reading books or watching TV and movies. iTunes comes pre-installed and your prerequisite apps (Kindle, Facebook, Netflix and Hulu Plus) can be found in the expansive app store, which currently features a whopping 750,000 apps.

The iPad doesn’t have a USB port; however, you could easily access your laptop files with a Google Drive account. The free service gives users 15GB of storage and can be accessed on tablets, smartphones and laptops. If you’re looking for something a little smaller, the $329 iPad mini and its 7.9-inch, 1024 x 768 display is also a great choice.

However, if having a USB port is a necessity, a Windows 8 tablet is a solid choice. The Windows App Store (135,000 apps) isn’t as large as Apple’s, but it does have apps for Facebook, Netflix, Kindle and Hulu Plus. You can also download and install iTunes just like you would on a PC.

The $499 Dell Latitude 10 is a solid choice, even though it only provides a 1366 x 768 screen, a much lower resolution than the iPad’s Retina Display. The Latitude 10 comes with a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, making it easy to do serious productivity tasks. There’s also an optional stylus ($34.99) and productivity dock ($100), which offers four additional USB drives.

