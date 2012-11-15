Head of HP's PC Business Disses Microsoft Surface

Microsoft's Surface may have sent Acer executives into apoplectic fits of fury, but the biggest PC manufacturers in the land don't seem to sweat Microsoft's dive into the hardware side of things. In fact, HP's PC president, Todd Bradley, says he'd "hardly call Surface competition."

"It tends to be slow and a little kludgey as you use it," Bradley told Citeworld. "I just don't think it's competitive. It's expensive. Holistically, the press has made a bigger deal out of Surface than what the world has chosen to believe."

Bradley then poured salt in the wound by saying that he personally doesn't like Windows RT, either -- the ARM-based operating system Microsoft's Surface runs on. HP declined to offer a Windows RT tablet, focusing instead on x86-based Windows 8 offerings, which include the legacy program support demanded by most businesses. Bradley said the company has no plans to offer a consumer-focused tablet in the near future.

The HP honcho's comments echo the brush-off Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing gave the Surface back in August. "(They're) just one of our many competitors," CNET reports Yuanqing as saying. "We are still confident that we are providing much better hardware than our competitors, including Microsoft."

Although the operating system is still young, one source's numbers suggest that both Microsoft and HP have something to crow about. According to Adduplex, a cross-platform Windows advertising provider, Microsoft's Surface is the clear single device winner amongst early adopters, accounting for 11 percent of all ad hits from Windows 8/RT machines despite its limited distribution model. As a whole, however, HP holds the throne, with its Live Tiled lineup seizing a 17 percent stake of the overall share.