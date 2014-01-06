Harman Demos Google Glass Integration with Driver Safety Systems

Harman wants to prove Google Glass can be used safely behind the wheel with its new Smart Mirror integration. The infotainment system maker says the feature will send alerts and updates from their vehicle's advanced driver assistance services (ADAS) engine sent directly to Google Glass. Though only a concept at this stage, Harman says the system will ensure that drivers receive important safety warnings even when they glance away from the road for a moment.

The system uses camera information and vehicle sensors to analyze real-time camera data and determine potential road hazards. Harman claims the feature will be able to detect other vehicles located in front of your car, map your driving lanes and locate obstacles in your path. If the ADAS engine determines a potential collision or that you're about to run off the road, it will wirelessly send an audio-visual warning to the driver’s Google Glass.

MORE: Google Glass: What It Is and How It Works

Although the system sounds like a win for Google Glass users, there are some key roadblocks in its path. First, Glass' limited battery life would mean users wouldn't be able to receive warnings on long road trips. Beyond the device's limitations, there are also the legal implications of drivers using Glass behind the wheel.

A lawmaker in West Virginia has already proposed a ban on driving with the headset, while Illinois is mulling a ban of its own. Similarly, the U.K. is considering a nationwide ban on driving while using Glass. Additionally, a woman in California is currently fighting a ticket she received while driving with Glass.

If the Google Glass is banned behind the wheel, systems such as Harman's may never take to the road. Just in case, we'll be sure to go hands-on with Harman's Glass-powered setup live from CES 2014. Stay tuned.