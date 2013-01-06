Trending

Hands-On: Qube from Matrix Audio Limited is World's Smallest 3-Watt Speaker

By

Sometimes, good things do come in small packages. Here at CES 2013, we went hands on with the Qube USB speakerfrom Matrix Audio Limited, which claims to be the world's smallest 3-watt speaker. At 1.5 x 1.5 inches, it's slightly smaller than a golf ball and produces some serious audio output for its size.

Powered by a 33mm driver, the Qube comes in red, black or silver and is guarded by a full anodized aluminum frame. Its integrated battery can purportedly run for up to 12 hours on a single charge. This pocket-friendly speaker also ships with a carrying pouch so you can take it with you when you're on the go.

The Qube is slated for a late January release and will retail at $50, followed by a Bluetooth version that will be available in March.