Hampoo Launches Glasses-Free 3D Tablet with Bay Trail CPU

We've seen glasses-free 3D on tablets before, and it hasn't always worked out. However, Shenzen-based brand Hampoo seems to have figured out the formula. The company launched a Bay Trail-powered 3D tablet with a rich 3D effect that doesn't strain the eyes. We spent some time playing games and watching videos on the 3D slate, which launches in January for a still-unannounced price.

Hampoo's glasses-free 3D tablet immediately reeled us in when once we started playing "Angry Birds: Star Wars." The 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel IPS display made the game's cartoony take on Tatooine look rich and vibrant. It didn't take us long to find a comfortable angle for enjoying the 3D effect, which added significant depth to the stacks of wood we destroyed with our avian Obi-Wan. We also viewed a demonstration video of dollar bills falling from the sky, and each piece of paper popped right out of the screen.

MORE: Top 10 Tech Trends of 2014

According to Hampoo, the tablet will ship with a 2D-to-3D converter for images, videos and games. The tablet supports a "variety of mainstream 3D formats," and is designed to produce the 3D effect at 15 centimeters.

The all-black tablet is a bit thick, but the soft-touch rear made it comfortable to hold. The slate sports microUSB, HDMI and microSD ports at the top-right edge, with a front-facing 2-MP lens and a 5-MP camera in the back. Guts-wise, the slate is fueled by an Intel Bay Trail-T Z3740 CPU with 2GB of RAM.

We tested the Android 4.2 version of the tablet, which is set to launch this month. Hampoo says a Windows version is coming later in the year, with final pricing still being figured out for both slates.