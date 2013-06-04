Halo Spartan Assault Coming to Windows 8, Windows Phone

"Halo" has gone mobile. Microsoft and game developer 343 Industries have announced "Halo: Spartan Assault," the first title in the franchise designed for tablets and phones. Available in July for $6.99, the top-down shooter will bring the ongoing battle against the Covenant to Windows 8 devices and Windows Phone handsets.

Those of you who own a Windows Phone or Windows 8 tablet can expect a 25 mission single-campaign set between "Halo 3" and "Halo 4." Players can play as Commander Sarah Palmer or Spartan Davis and will navigate through battles via "a unique fusion of touch and console-like controls." However, PC users can use the standard mouse and keyboard setup to play.

In addition to the new top-down play, "Spartan Assault" will also be integrating micro transactions into the mix, enabling players to purchase better weapons and armor instead of going on an hours-long grind session. The title will also offer integration with "Halo 4," including achievements and emblems. "Spartan Assault" will feature online leaderboards and weekly online challenges to keep the gameplay fresh.

It looks like Android and iOS device owners are getting pwned this time around, as there's no mention of the game launching on either of those competing platforms.