Google Maps Adds Live Mass Transit Info for Three Cities

Public transportation trip planning service Hopstop just got some competition for live departure times. Google Maps now delivers real mass transit schedules, including departure times, to residents of New York City, Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City.

New York strap hangers can now check departure times for seven MTA subway lines, including the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and the 42nd Street Shuttle. Metrorail riders in D.C. can read up on live service alerts, including unplanned delays and scheduled track maintenance, while Salt Lake City residents can view departure times for buses and trams.

While the lack of Wi-Fi access in our (mostly) underground subway system here in New York City somewhat negates the impact this update could have on commuting via mass transit, we can't wait to use the new services and see how well Google Maps executes them.

via Google