Google's Nexus 8 May Be Made by HTC

Google's Nexus line of Android tablets, traditionally made by ASUS, is known for its performance and affordability. A recent report shows that the next Nexus slate will be an 8-inch device made by HTC and will arrive in the third quarter of the year. There's no word yet on pricing.

The latest news out of Digitimes quotes sources from the upstream supply chain who say that Google may adopt a new design for the next-generation Nexus, thus switching to a new hardware partner. Previous rumors reported by Phonearena indicate the latest Nexus will be an 8.9-inch tablet, a departure from its usual 7-inch frame.

Following the Nexus 7 and Nexus 7 (2013), the next-gen slate is expected to be called Nexus 8, which falls in line with the reported new dimension. Digitimes' sources also say that Google will be less aggressive with its push into the tablet market, and analysts believe the Nexus 8 will be the last tablet released by the Internet giant.

We are excited about the potential design improvements this report could indicate for new Nexus devices, if the HTC One M8 holds any clues to the company's design asthetic. The Nexus 7 (2013) impressed us with its thin and light design, vivid and sharp display and excellent performance. It also offers a clean Android experience for an affordable starting price of $229.