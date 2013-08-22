Google Glass Competitor Telepathy Raises $5 Million

Currently being worn by a select few, Google Glass has the potential to be a revolutionary product when it eventually reaches the hands of consumers. Sunnyvale, CA startup Telepathy plans to be right there with Google when that happens, as the company just raised $5 million toward their own piece of wearable tech.

Dubbed the Telepathy One, Telepathy's futuristic-looking device wraps around the back of a user's head and includes built-in headphones and a screen for visuals. While the Google Glass looks like a futuristic pair of glasses, the Telepathy One has a more minimal design that won't physically touch the user's face. The product aims to be developer-friendly, and programmers will be able to create applications for it starting this fall.

MORE: 7 Awesome Apps for Google Glass

The $5 million round of funding was led by Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc., has allowed Telepathy to create several job openings including app developers, server software developers and communication firmware developers. The startup also announced that it has brought on Kinoma Software Platform vice president Peter Hoddie as an adviser.

"The initial response to our Telepathy One prototype has been astounding," said Telepathy CEO Takahito Iguchi in a press release.

Telepathy plans to launch the Telepathy One in 2014, the same year Google plans on releasing the Glass for everyday consumers. Which would you wear?