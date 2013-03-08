Google Cuts Another 1,200 Jobs From Motorola Mobility

Google is slashing another 1,200 jobs from its Motorola Mobility unit, cutting an additional 10 percent of its workforce after laying off 4,000 employees in August.

“These cuts are a continuation of the reductions we announced last summer,” spokeswoman Niki Fenwick said in an email to Reuters. “It’s obviously very hard for the employees concerned, and we are committed to helping them through this difficult transition.”

The company notified affected employees this week through an email which said: “While we’re very optimistic about the new products in our pipeline, we still face challenges. We’re operating in markets where we’re not competitive and we’re losing money,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Google hasn’t been shy about voicing its opinion on Motorola’s products. Earlier this month at Morgan Stanley’s Technology Conference, Google’s CFO and Senior Vice President Patrick Pichette said that products in Motorola’s pipeline are “not really to the standards that what Google would say is wow—innovative transformative.”

Google purchased Motorola Mobility last May for $12.5 billion, largely due to its extensive portfolio of patents. The company has used these patents to defend its Android operating system in the courtroom, but hasn't done much so far to help Motorola's struggling hardware business.