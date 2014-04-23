Galaxy S5 Has Stronger Launch than iPhone 5s (Report)

The release of a new Samsung Galaxy phone might not generate the same hype and fanfare as an iPhone launch, but some new stats suggest otherwise. According to a sales report from retail data company iQmetrix, the Galaxy S5 had a stronger opening launch weekend than Apple's iPhone 5s.

iQmetrix measured sales data from over 15,000 North American stores, comparing the iPhone 5s' Sept. 20-22 launch weekend last year with the Galaxy S5's Apr. 11-13 release weekend in 2014. On its opening weekend, Galaxy S5 sales made up 23 percent of phones sold in the U.S. and 18 percent of handsets sold in Canada. The iPhone 5s, by comparison, comprised 18 percent of U.S. sales and 13 percent of Canadian sales.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S4 saw sales peaks in the 6 months leading up to the S5's release date, while iPhone 5 sales dropped progressively as the 5s release date drew closer. However, this could be an indication that more people were holding out for a 5s than they were for an S5.

This iQmetrix report doesn't factor in total units sold, so it wouldn't be fair to say that the S5 completely outperformed the 5s on its opening weekend. However, these figures do indicate a really strong start for Samsung's Galaxy S5, even in the face of competitors like the HTC One M8.

Overall, the iPhone 5s is still going quite strong. In fact, Apple just announced sales of 44 million iPhones in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations of 37.7 million.