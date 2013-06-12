Galaxy S4 Zoom Official: Meet Samsung’s Smartphone Camera Hybrid

If you’re not satisfied with the Galaxy S4’s standard 13-megapixel camera, Samsung’s got you covered. The company unveiled its latest flagship-inspired spinoff, the Galaxy S4 zoom smartphone, which incorporates a 10x optical zoom lens housing its 16-megapixel shooter. It also comes with a Xenon flash for adding extra light, just like Nokia’s recently released Lumia 928.

The photo-centric device comes with a 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED display, a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and support for 4G LTE. You’ll get 8GB of memory and 1.5GB of RAM, although Samsung specifies that only 5GB of those 8GB are actually accessible to the user. You can store up to 64GB via the zoom’s microSD card slot. It also comes with a 1.9-megapixel front-facing camera and a large 2,330mAh battery.

The device looks like a camera-smartphone hybrid, with a 7.3-ounce body that is noticeable heavier than the 4.6-ounce Galaxy S4. At 0.6 inches thick, it’s also bulkier than the 0.25-inch Galaxy S4, but slimmer and lighter than 10.6-ounce and 0.75-inch thick Galaxy Camera. As far as image quality goes, both the Galaxy S4 zoom and Galaxy Camera shoot at the same resolution and can reach an ISO of 3200. The Galaxy Camera’s shutter speed is slightly faster, however, with an aperture range of f/2.8-5.9 versus the zoom’s f/3.1-6.3.

Of course, Samsung has highlighted the handset’s beefed-up photography features, such as its in-call photo share function. While in the middle of a phone call, users can twist the device’s zoom Ring to capture and send an image without disconnecting the call. Additionally, you’ll get all the photography features introduced with the Galaxy S4, including Smart Mode, Story Album, Beauty Face and Drama Shot among others.

Samsung has yet to announce pricing and availability for its latest Galaxy S4 offshoot, which follows the recently unveiled Galaxy S4 Mini and Galaxy S4 Active.