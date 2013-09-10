Best Buy Reveals Galaxy Note 3 Price and Preorders, Galaxy Gear Coming in Oct.

Preorders for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3 are now available at Best Buy for AT&T and Verizon subscribers. The Galaxy Gear smartwatch, which is being touted as Samsung’s companion for the Note 3, will hit Best Buy stores next month.

Customers can preorder the new Samsung phablet for $299.99 on a two-year contract. Those hoping to snag a Verizon handset will have to preorder in Best Buy stores only, while AT&T users can reserve the phone online.

The Galaxy Gear watch will become available in all Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores in the U.S. come October, and Best Buy will be the only retailer to offer the watch in Lime Green. This means that the electronics retail giant will be the only vendor to offer the Gear in all six colors: Jet Black, Oatmeal Beige, Rose Gold, Wild Orange, Mocha Gray and Lime Green. Pricing has yet to be announced for Best Buy, but T-Mobile has come forward to announce that it will sell the Gear for $299.99.

Samsung announced its Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear watch at this year’s IFA conference in Berlin earlier this month. The Note 3 comes with a larger 5.7-inch display than its predecessor and now features a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution screen. The phablet will run on a 2.3-GHz quad-core chipset as opposed to the Note 2’s 1.6-GHz processor and comes with a soft-touch leather back shell.

The Galaxy Gear features 1.63-inch touchscreen display and is compatible with the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014). It syncs with your device and is capable of initiating and answering phone calls, delivering text messages and social media updates, and tracking your health by pairing with fitness apps.