Gaikai Adds Machinima to Cloud Service

We've heard murmurs about Gaikai for some time. The cloud-based gaming service has been partnering with a number of with big names, bringing its service to the mainstream. The company recently announced yet another major partnership that's sure to place the company on the big stage.

Machinima, one of the most popular channels on YouTube, will now be available for licensing on Gaikai. The award-winning original content will be integrated across Gaikai-powered devices. The latest feather in Gaikai's cap extends the company's appeal beyond gaming, which could potentially bring in a larger audience. The company also announced that it would begin streaming "TERA," a massive multiplayer online title (MMO), on its service, including all Gaikai-powered devices.