G Styled: Nook vs Kobo eReader - Battle of the Touchscreen eReaders!

I admit that I really haven't been too excited about the eReader scene. I didn't start paying attention until the Nook Color came out, and that highly impressed me. Now we have two more eReaders on the scene. Both are light weight, sport small sizes, and have touchscreens as well. But which gets the crown? Let's break down their style points.

First up, the new Barnes and Noble Nook. The Nook has light weight and a rubberized back (which automatically gets it extra points). And has this nice little N as the home button for the device. The Nook's shape is also a nice curved frame which is always sexy in my book. Using the Nook is a little weird at first as a touch screen, but I was quickly able to get use it it.

Then we have the Kobo eReader Touch Edition. Like the Nook it is also light weight, but has a less impressive rectangular shape when compared to the Nook's curves. It has a rubberized back and earns extra cool points for the diamond pattern (very fashion forward!). I was less impressed with the boring home button they featured on the device -- a boring metal dash or line in the middle. Not much thought was put into that accent.

But which can be the king? Both devices were neck to neck in terms of style, but in the end I have to give it to the Nook. It's the accents that caught my attention -- the curved frame and that little N as the home button. Little touches like that make a device. In this case, they made the Nook the more stylish of the two. Both are cool eReaders, but at the end of the day I'd go with the Nook. (Which I recently did, as I purchased one for my fiance!)

Barnes and Noble Nook Touch G Style Rating: Beauty Contest Winner

Kobo eReader Touch Edition G Style Rating: Miss Congeniality

Jason Anderson is a self-proclaimed gadget head and publisher of G Style Magazine where he covers all things “fashionably technical.” He contributes a weekly post on laptop and gadget panache. The views and opinions Jason expresses are his own.