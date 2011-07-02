G Styled: HP TouchPad - With Great Hype, Comes Great Fail

My heart is heavy this week people. This week I put my hands on the HP TouchPad for the first time and was disappointed. You have to understand something, I've been fiending for this device since I first laid eyes on the images of it. When people would ask me if I was excited about the iPad 2, the Blackberry Playbook, the [insert any number of Android Tablets], my answer was: "I'm just waiting for the TouchPad". I love WebOS, and to get this on a tablet I assumed would be pure joy...

It seems, however, that Palm has brought over that "Great OS, meh hardware" curse right into HP's doors like a scene from The Grudge. Just like the Palm Pre, WebOS is a bright shining star of an OS. The bad part is the hardware doesn't match it. Don't get it me wrong, the HP TouchPad has some nice points -- the all black glossy back cover and front bezel are nice (though finger smudges can make it look horrible after extended use), and it has WebOS, which is another point right there. But then it is downhill.

Honestly, it isn't even HP's fault. If we rewound time a year, I would be singing the TouchPad style praises. But this is July 2011, and the HP TouchPad is pulling up the rear, trailing the slim and sexy Apple iPad 2, and the even slimmer and sexier Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1. When you put the TouchPad up against those two, it appears just a little chubbier. The TouchPad looks like it needs to get itself in the gym if it wants to look hot for the Tablet summer.

They also have an issue with the OS itself. WebOS runs very well on smartphones; I personally use an HP Veer (my play phone), and it's snappy, smooth, and responsive. On the TouchPad it seems a little sluggish, and being sluggish is never in style. When you rotate the tablet, the screen orientation changes just a little bit too slow for my taste, so this is a negative.

It also lacks a back camera. While not critical, when the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and the iPad 2 have one. The TouchPad feels left out the party.

*Sigh* I wanted to love the HP TouchPad, I really did. You can ask any of the G Style Magazine staff how much I was fiend for this tablet. But seeing it in person left me wanting something more. If it the back was rubberized like my Blackberry Playbook, I might of crack a coy smile. But, alas, the TouchPad just isn't for me.

HP TouchPad G Styled Rating: Fashion Flop

