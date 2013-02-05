Forget Megapixels, the HTC M7's Camera Will Be Measured in Ultrapixels

Rumors keep popping up for the upcoming M7 smartphone, HTC's highly anticipated flagship phone, expected to be officially revealed at a press event on February 19th, ahead of the 2013 Mobile World Congress. According to Pocket-Lint, the M7's camera won't be measured in megapixels, instead measuring the high quality camera in Ultrapixels.

Rather than using a single 13-MP camera sensor, the HTC M7 will use three 4.3-MP sensor layers which will join into a single image. While these three sensors will capture the same number of pixels as a 13-MP camera, the final image will be reduced in size, combining multiple pixels into a single higher quality pixel. If done correctly, the resulting picture should be crisper, cleaner and have better color accuracy.

This technology isn't completely new, as Nokia announced a similar imaging processing technique in the 808 Pureview at the 2012 Mobile World Congress. However, the Nokia 808 Pureview outputs smaller images from a single 41-MP sensor rather than combining data from three completely different sensors, as with the HTC M7.

Despite the Ultrapixel branding, the M7's images will still be measurable by the Megapixel standard. While the M7 won't output the same size images as other 13-MP cameras, the image processing techniques will hopefully produce a much better quality picture, making HTC's new flagship phone stand out among the competition.