For $25 ChargeCard Charges your iPhone and Fits in Your Wallet

You know you've been there. Your iPhone starts running low on juice at about 5 p.m., but you've left your charger at home. Or you simply don't carry it with you because it adds bulk to our already packed work bag. BiteMyApple.co aims to solve that problem, with a solution that ensures your iPhone will never run out of juice but you don't have to remember to pack your charger.

The ChargeCard is an iPhone charger that fits directly into your wallet, so you can keep it with you at all times and only remove it when you need to change. That way, you won't ever forget a charger, no bulk will be added to your personal effects and you'll have no excuse for not staying fully juiced.

The ChargeCard is about the size of a credit card (about 0.1 inches thick), so it slides right into one of your wallet's compartments. Don't carry a wallet? Its size is thin enough to place it between your iPhone and its case. It works for iPhone and iPad, and uses any USB port to charge. Available in black for $24.99, we can see this affordable charger being an instant hit. Never fear, Android fans, a microUSB version is due to be released in March.