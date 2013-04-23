First Firefox OS Developer Phones Sold Out

Well that didn't take long. The first batch of developer test phones with Firefox OS are officially sold out. The phones dubbed the Keon and the Peak, were quickly snapped up by people eager to get their first look at Mozilla's mobile operating system.

Before the rush, the Keon, a budget phone with a 3.5 inch, 480 x 320 display was available for $119 on Geeksphone's home site. The $195 Peak features a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 display. Attempts to purchase the phone from OEM Geeksphone are met with a message that the online shop has temporarily shut down.

But all is not lost. According to CNET, a Geeksphone rep has sated that sales will resume "in the coming hours."

Via CNET