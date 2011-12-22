Eric Schmidt: High-quality Google Tablet Coming in Six Months

Soon Google could show tablet makers like ASUS, HTC, Lenovo, and Motorola how a real Android tablet is made. During an interview with an Italian newspaper this week, Eric Schmidt, Google's Executive Chairman, mentioned plans "to market a tablet of the highest quality".

The idea sounds similar to Google's Nexus line of smartphones. Google typically helms the designs of those devices, and the final products are usually treated as the ideal pairing of hardware with Android software.

Though the often-talkative Schmidt says little else along the lines of confirmed plans, he does give the tablet a six month window. The rest of the article finds Schmidt waxing on the nature of capitalism and the spirit of competition between Apple and Google, as well as American tech makers taking on new products from manufacturers in Europe and Asia.

Check out the full, inelegant Google translation from Corriere della Sera's website.

via Corriere della Sera, The Boston Herald