How to Edit Vine Videos with Time Travel

Ever feel like you'd have the perfect Vine video if you could just go back and edit your mini-masterpiece? Now you can. One of the two new features added to Vine is Time Travel, which allows you to re-organize the various components of your six-second video. Here's how to use the new feature to make tighter Vines than ever.

1. Open the Vine app for iOS or Android. You'll need version 1.4 to take advantage of the new features.

2. Press the Record button at the top right of the screen.

3. Hold down on the screen to record your video. Make sure your video has at least two clips.

4. Select the Next arrow at the top right of the screen.

5. Select Edit at the top right of the screen.

6. Hold your finger over any individual thumbnail and move left or right to reorder it. You can also delete a clip by dragging it from the bottom of the screen to the Trash icon at the top.

7. Select Save at the top right of the screen.

8. Tap the checkmark at the bottom of the screen to share your newly-edited video with the world!