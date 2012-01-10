D-Link Introduces New Routers: Amplifi HD for Media, Cloud Router for Security

LAS VEGAS -- One router does not fit all, at least according to D-Link. It has two new networking options to unveil at CES 2012: the Amplifi HD Media Router 3000 and the Cloud Router.

The HD Media Router is meant for media junkies, promising transfer speeds of up to 900 Mbps to ensure smooth 1080p HD video playback. An SD card slot gives you the option to share media across networks, and D-Link also integrates SharePort Cloud technology, which lets users access and share content remotely.

An app for Android and iOS devices lets users access media stored on the router. The HD Media Router 3000 is priced at $169 and goes on sale at the end of January.

As for the Cloud Router, D-Link is touting it as the first router for less than $50 that lets users see what sites are being visited on their network.

Like the Cloud Camera, the router connects to the cloud via the mydlink portal for monitoring web access, and there's also an app for iPhone, iPad and Android users. D-Link says you can expect speeds of up to 300 Mbps. The router's going for $39.99 and is available immediately.