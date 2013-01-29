M7 on the Way? HTC Press Conference Set for Feb. 19

Get ready for a whole new handset. In an obvious attempt to get a head start on Mobile World Congress news cycle, HTC has announced that it will be holding a press event on February 19 in New York City and London.

The company is playing coy about what it will be debuting. However it's pretty much a foregone conclusion that the we'll be getting our first look at the M7, HTC's newest flagship phone. Through a steady stream of photo and spec leaks, we know that the phone will probably feature a 4.7-inch, 1080p display that will pack an astonishing 468 pixels per inch, completely surpassing the iPhone 5's Retina Display.

Other specs include Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean), a 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor, 2GB of RAM and a whopping 32GB of onboard storage. Rumors suggests that the phone will also feature a 13 megapixel camera. In addition, we suspect we'll be getting our first peek at Sense 5.0, HTC's revamped skin, in action.

With the rapidly increasing size of MWC, it makes sense that HTC would rather arrive early than fashionably late to the party. As more and more exhibitors converge in Barcelona, it's becoming more difficult to stand out in a crowd of super phones, phablets and tablets. Either way, HTC's upcoming event will be the perfect appetizer to the smorgasbord that is MWC.