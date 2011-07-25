Computer Replaces Dog as Man's Best Friend

The personal computer has overtaken the family dog as "man's best friend," a new study suggests.

According to an online poll of British adults conducted by Computeractive magazine and animal charity RSPCA, 67 percent of respondents said they rely more on computers than dogs. Only 6 percent said they rely on dogs more.

Meanwhile, 48 percent of male dog-owners (48 percent) rely more on their PCs than their pooches, compared to 28 percent for female dog-owners.

Dog-owners ages 18 to 24 said they were the most likely to turn to their computers (71 percent).

About six in 10 also felt their PC is more of a constant companion than a dog. Only 16 percent thought the opposite.

"[Now] you can even take your PC for a walk, provided you have a laptop or tablet", said Paul Allen, editor of Computeractive. "It's only a matter of time until a PC fetches your slippers."

