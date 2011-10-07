Clearwire Responds to Sprint's 4G LTE Strategy: WiMax Still Relevant

Sparks sure are flying as a result of Sprint's announcement that it will transition over to LTE. In reaction, Clearwire released a statement trying to play down any negative impact. The wireless infrastructure company punched back, claiming the carrier still depends on it's WiMax 4G technology and even threw Sprint an elbow, saying the cellular provider can't keep up with its mobile data demands.

Specifically Clearwire said;

Sprint remains dependent on Clearwire for 4G and nothing about today’s announcement changes that. Even with their re-allocation of existing spectrum, it’s obvious that their spectrum resources are insufficient to meet the long term demands of mobile data, but this is not unique to Sprint.

It's easy to understand why Clearwire feels miffed by Sprint's LTE announcement. The carrier, once the champion of Clearwire's WiMax 4G system, plans to drop the enabling technology in favor of Long Term Evolution, a.k.a. LTE. Sprint's major competitor Verizon has rolled out its own 4G network based on LTE and enjoys the swiftest most reliable download speeds we've tested. It also has the most service areas, with 77 markets covered and 147 4G zones expected by years end.

AT&T has also started building a new 4G cellular service constructed around LTE. The company, though, is far behind Verizon and is only operational in five markets now with a total of 15 expected by the end of 2011. In our testing, the service delivered much slower performance compared with Verizon.