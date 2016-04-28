How to Clear Your Internet History in Internet Explorer

Whether you share your laptop or plan to sell it, there are many reasons to erase your browser history. Like all web browsers, Internet Explorer makes it easy to wipe away the records of the sites you've visited. Here's how.

1. Click on the Settings icon in the top right corner.

2. Select Internet options.

3. Click Delete.

4. Click Delete. Check the box next to Download History if you don’t want others to use IE to see the files you’ve saved and check the boxes next to form data or passwords if you want to erase that information as well.

5. Click OK.

Your internet history in Internet Explorer has been erased.