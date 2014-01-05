Chevy And AT&T Bringing 4G LTE to 2015 Model Year Vehicles

Chevrolet and AT&T are teaming up to bring 4G LTE connectivity to a host of 2015 vehicle models. Dubbed OnStar 4G LTE, the service will be available later this summer in the Corvette, Impala, Malibu and Volt. Those initial vehicles will be followed by the Equinox crossover, Silverado and Silverado HD pickups and Spark and Spark EV electric.

In addition to the announced LTE connectivity, Chevy is also rolling out its new AppShop. Available to owners who opt for Chevy's MyLink infotainment system, AppShop will give drivers the option to download, update and uninstall apps ranging from music and news to weather and vehicle data services. Initial apps up for download will include Cityseeker, Eventseeker, Glympse, iHeartRadio, Vehicle Health, Kaliki, NPR, Priceline.com, Slacker Radio, The Weather Channel and TuneIn Radio.

MORE: Best & Worst Smartphone Brands

“We know that our customers rely on being connected on a daily, if not hourly basis, and they expect to be provided with the information and content they desire with no interruptions,” said Mary Chan, president, GM’s Global Connected Consumer, in an announcement. “A 4G LTE hotspot that’s built into a car’s architecture will provide a more consistent and powerful Wi-Fi connection than a smartphone.”

AT&T says customers will be able to use their LTE connection as a hotspot for up to seven connected devices. Better yet, you won't have to pay any additional fees for using the hotspot feature. Users will be able to pay for OnStar 4G LTE by adding the service to their Mobile Share plans. If you're not an AT&T customer, you'll also be able to pay for the service on a standalone package. Further pricing and data packages will be announced later this year.

We'll be sure to check out Chevy and AT&T's OnStar 4G LTE live from the show floor here at CES 2014.