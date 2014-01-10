CES 2014 Highlights Day 5: Top 10 Stories

Things got a little weird and wacky as CES 2014 began to slow down a little. We saw a smartphone case that can see your heat signature and one that harnesses the electromagnetic energy of cell ways to alert you to incoming calls. We saw a keyboard that is on the back of a device and a phone just for kids. And don't get us started on 4k tablet we saw. Ok, we're kidding. We're going to tell you all about it.

Sony's 13-Inch E-Ink Tablet

Sony continues the inevitable push toward a paperless office with the supersized, 13-inch E-Ink tablet called the Sony Digital Paper DPT-S1. This education and executive-friendly slate can hold thousands of books and recognizes pen inputs. It is the largest device of its type on the market and is 3-inches bigger than the discontinued Amazon Kindle DX. The E-Ink Pearl screen offers a resolution of 1600 x 1200 pixels and can display up to 16 shades of gray.

Thermal Imaging Equipped iPhone 5 Case

The Flir iPhone 5 case would have come in really handy in any Predator movie. That's cause it can read heat signatures. It could also be useful in a haunted house or -- more practically -- for locating heat loss in your home's insulation. Oh, and it can tell your temperature too. This $349 case packs in a 1,400 mAh battery for charging your iPhone.

Chevy Integrates 4G LTE

Yes, the Chevy Corvette is one sexy machine. But that's not what got our motor running at CES 2014. We were blow away by the fact that, when this car launches, it will have its own AT&T LTE signal. AT&T subscribers will be able to add the plan to their existing Mobile Share plans. This is in addition to the super car's new curated AppShope in-car app store, which will include Priceline, The Weather Channel, TuneIn, Slacker, EvenSeeker and Kaliki.

ZTE Grand S II Phablet

The Moto X no longer has the monopoly on voice controls. The Android-powered ZTE Grand S II features slick voice controlled unlock feature that can wake your phone from sleep or snap photos. And this huge smartphone isn't too shabby looking either. It's got a 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display on top of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory.

Keyboard Proves There's a Party in the Back

Ready to re-learn how to type?The TrewGrip flips the traditional keyboard design on its head by placing all of the letter keys on the rear, allowing users to type on a mobile device while maintaining a comfortable grip. The accessory features a distinct U shape with soft side grips and a micro suction panel in the middle. But it's the full QWERTY keyboard, split along the left and right sides, that steals the show. The front of the keyboard displays the keys as lights when you hit the keys.

Smartphone Case Grabs Energy from the Air

Concepter showed off an interesting device at CES 2014 called the Lune. This iPhone case detects when you're receiving a call based ont he wavelength of a cell signal and that turns on a green light to alert you. The light is purely powered by your phone's electromagnetic energy field. The case will be on Kickstarter in the next few weeks with an expected price around $35.

Panasonic's 4K Tablet

With the release of its Toughpad 4K UT-MA6 tablet, Panasonic steals Apple's title of the highest-resolution tablet on the market. Sporting a 20-inch, 3840 x 2560-pixel screen, there's simply no way to ignore this monster that's built for graphic artists and designers. It will also cost you a pretty penny, at $5,999. But just think of all 230 pixels per inch and the 16.8 million colors you'll be able to see.

An iPhone Battery Case That Doubles Storage

The Mophie Space Pack is the triple threat of iPhone cases. It protects the iPhone 5/5s against bumps and bruises, it boosts your smartphone's battery life and it can double your storage space. You can pick up the 16GB version for $149 or the 32GB one for $179. We were impressed by the bevy of file management features it offers too.

Toshiba's Detachable Hybrid

Toshiba's new $1,500 hybrid design can fold over or detach. It doesn't divide evenly in half, however. A third of the keyboard deck remains attached to the 13-inch touchscreen display, and that part rotates up to 180 degrees to function as a stand. The hybrid's chassis is a very sturdy magnesium, and at the top sits a spot for a stylus.

A Phone Just for Kids

For $199 unlocked, your child can now safely and responsibly carry his or her own smartphone. The Kurio Phone adds integrated parental controls and monitoring software to Android 4.2 to make sure Junior stays out of trouble and doesn't just send text messages all day. The 4.3-inch screen device will run on AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile 3G networks and includes a dual-core processor with 512KB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

