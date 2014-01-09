CES 2014 Highlights Day 4: Top 7 Stories

The show floor is still alive and buzzing with excitement at CES 2014. Our editors and writers are fluttering about Las Vegas bringing you the hottest and most exciting gadgets and technologies, but who has time to be glued to a computer screen reading every bit of news. So, for your reading pleasure, we've consolidated all the most drool-inducing announcements from yesterday into one story. Read on to find out about T-Mobile's Get Out of Jail free card, a smartphone that can get data from a standard lightbulb, a tech-ed out paper airplane and more.

Panasonic's 20-Inch 4K Tablet

Panasonic came to wow at CES 2014. It unveiled the first 4K tablet, a Toughpad 4K UT-MA6, which sports a 20-inch touchscreen display. With a resolution of 3840 x 2560 pixels, this gorgeous, yet rugged, slate shows off 230 pixels per inch and 16.8 million colors. Of course, it'll cost you nearly $6,000 to take home this 5.6-pound behemoth. But for 2.1-GHz Intel Core i7 with vPro, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia Quadro K1000M graphics it might be worth it.

Kurio Kids Phone

Kurio, looking to acknowledge the fact that kids are getting smartphones younger and younger, unveiled a phone for the kiddie set at CES 2014. The Kurio Phone, which will be available for $199 unlocked, will run on AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile. It will only be capable of 3G speeds and comes with a dual-core processor, 512KB of RAM, 4GB of storage and sports a 4.3-inch, 800 x 480 display. But the real star of the show are the built-in parental controls. Parents can restrict phone use to certain hours of the day, and how much time is spent texting versus calling.

T-Mobile Pays You to Switch

It's tough not to like John Legere, T-Mobile CEO, particularly when he's prepared to give you a "Get Out of Jail Free Card." At CES 2014, T-Mobile announced a new initiative that will pay off early termination fees for customers who want to switch from other major carriers. So for changing from AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, T-Mobile will pay up to $650 per line when you add an eligible phone trade-in. That has us saying, long live the un-carrier.

Mophie Space Pack

Not only is the Mophie Space Pack a good looking iPhone 5/5s case, it is a triple threat thanks to its built-in battery booster and extra 16GB of storage for your Apple smartphone. This shell, which looks exactly like the Mophie Juice Pack, will run for $149 (for 16GB) or $179 (for 32GB). The case works with the brand's Space app for iOS, which helps you manage your iPhone's data.

Audi Virtual Cockpit

Another Best of CES 2014 finalist, the Audi Virtual Cockpit takes vehicle instrument clusters to the next level. Audi combined the normal two screens of a dashboard into one big 12.3-inch display with a 1440 x 650-pixel resolution that's powered by an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor. The system runs the car maker's second-generation MMI infotainment software at 60 frames per second so you'll always know your precise speed, among other helpful information.

Get Data Via Light

We were so impressed with the Wysips Connect LiFi technology that we named it a finalist in our Best of CES 2014 awards. This enabling technology is a wireless networking connection that uses LED light to receive data. Created by Oledcomm, the smartphone sensor we got to test out amazingly downloaded information from a standard light bulb.

Bluetooth Paper Airplane Kit

We had a blast playing with the PowerUp Toys' smartphone controlled Paper Airplane Kit. You start by folding a paper airplane. Then attach the Bluetooth-powered module and pair it with your phone. You can fly for about 10 minutes of battery, but recharging only takes about 15 minutes. Pilots can steer by tilting an iPhone left or right. This airborne fun is currently being funded on Kickstarter and is due to hit the market in May for $50.

