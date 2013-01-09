CES 2013 Day 3: Top 10 Stories

On Day 3 of CES 2013, the Las Vegas Convention Center show floor opened up and more than 3,000 exhibitors showed off their latest technology. We pounded the show floor and got hands-on demos with just announced notebooks and tablets. Here are our picks for the top 10 stories of the day.

Razer Announces the World’s Most Powerful Tablet

Game on! Razer announced the Razer Edge, a 10.1-inch Windows 8 slate touted as the world’s first tablet designed for PC gamers, at CES 2013. First introduced as the Project Fiona conceptual tablet at CES 2012, the Edge is the result of a large crowdsourcing effort. The product boasts an Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GT640M graphics, effectively making the Edge the most powerful tablet in the world. Thanks to that power–and a nifty gamepad dock–the Edge can play full PC games as well as touch-screen-optimized titles.

More:Razer Edge is World’s Most Powerful Tablet, Starts at $999

Touch Pen Turns Non-Touch Screens Into Touch Screens

If you’re one of the many people running Windows 8 on a non-touch-screen notebook or desktop computer, you’re missing out on some key touch features. Windows 8 practically beckons the user to touch the screen, and multitouch gestures from the trackpad just aren’t the same. With E FUN’s new apen, unveiled at CES 2013, every Windows 8 device is now touch friendly.

More:Reach Out and Touch Your Non-Touch Screen? We Did With The Touch Pen

Hands-On: The Samsung Series 7 Ultrabook

The Series 7 Ultra isn’t the lightest Ultrabook around, weighing 3.6 pounds, but that’s to be expected given that the notebook sports a full HD touch screen. The 0.7-inch profile is certainly slim enough for easily slipping this system in a backpack. Up close the 1080p touch screen was very bright and sharp, and it responded well to our swipes. We also appreciate the backlit keyboard and JBL speakers. The touchpad proved smooth and accurate when performing Windows 8 gestures.

More:Samsung Series 7 Ultra Video: An Ultrabook With the Right Touch

Hands-On: LG Tab-Book H160

Here as CES 2013 we went hands-on with the Tab-Book H160, an 11.6 device powered by an Atom processor. The star of the show is the button on the left side of the chassis, which activates a spring-loaded mechanism to slide up the display. As you’ll see in the video, it’s like magic. In fact, LG’s effort makes other sliders from the likes of Sony and Toshiba look like algebra equations.

More:LG Tab-Book H160: The Best Designed Windows 8 Slider You Can’t Buy

Hands-On: Samsung NX300 Mirrorless Smart Wi-Fi Camera

The NX300, a mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, has built-in Wi-Fi that lets you upload photos and videos to the cloud with just the push of a button. That’s right, there’s a physical button on the NX300 that will automatically pair the camera with your smartphone or tablet and start transferring images. When we tested it out, it took no more than a few seconds after we took a photo for it to appear on a Samsung Galaxy Tab II.

More:Hands-On With Samsung NX300 Mirrorless Smart Wi-Fi Camera

T-Mobile Announces Nationwide HD Voice, 200M LTE Users by 2013

T-Mobile is keeping the news coming here at CES 2013. Shortly after revealing that the company will begin offering no-contract unlimited 4G for $70 a month, T-Mobile’s CEO John Legere helped announce that the carrier now offers HD Voice across its network nationwide.

More:T-Mobile Announces Nationwide HD Voice, 200M LTE Users by 2013

Hands-On: Nvidia Project Shield

Based on how many people were gathered at Nvidia's booth to gawk at Project Shield--behind glass--it's safe to say that it's one of the most buzzed-about gadgets at CES 2013. Now that we've held the portable gaming console in our hands, we can say with confidence that it's worthy of the hype.

More:Nvidia Wows CES with Project Shield Android and PC Gaming Console

Hands-On: ASUS Transformer Book

How do you improve one of the best Ultrabooks? You add touch and let people detach the display to use it as a Windows 8 tablet. That’s the gist of the ASUS Transformer Book, which sports a full HD touch screen, Core i5 or Core i7 processors and both a 128GB SSD and 500 GB hard drive in the dock.

More:ASUS Transformer Book Hands-On: Full-Powered, Full HD Windows 8 Hybrid

Audi Unveils Plans for a Future of Autonomous Vehicles

During its press event here at CES 2013, Audi revealed that it has become the first automaker to receive a license to drive autonomous vehicles in Nevada, and that it had already done so on highways. Audi also showed the vehicle entering a parking garage and finding and maneuvering into a parking spot without human intervention.

More:Audi Unveils Plans for a Future of Autonomous Vehicles

Hands-On: Panasonic ToughPad FZ-G

Anticipating that the enterprise market will want a fully rugged and secure Windows 8 tablet, Panasonic at CES 2013 unveiled the ToughPad FZ-G1, the first Windows 8 tablet designed for field workers who need a durable design to withstand the elements.

More:Panasonic ToughPad FZ-G1 Hands-on: First Fully Rugged Windows 8 Tablet