CES 2012 Day 5: Hottest New Gear

Did you miss yesterday's news from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas? Never fear, we've got your highlight reel right here.

Inside Mercedes Benz Augmented Reality Cockpit

Mercedes Benz Dynamic and Intuitive Control Experience (DICE for short), is essentially an augmented reality-based interface on the windshield that allows users to control various aspects of their vehicle’s infotainment system through simple hand movements.

Kupa X11 Tablet Hands-On

Featuring Windows 8, the 10-inch Kupa X11 boats 1080p video playback, while featuring a 1.5GHz Intel Atom Z670 (Oak Trail) processor, an integrated Intel GMA GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB SSD for $699.

Sony Xperia ION Hands-On

We fell in love at first sight with the Sony Xperia Ion’s 4.6-inch, 1280 x 720-pixel HD display. The LTE Android device is powered by Sony’s Bravia engine, the same technology that’s found in the company’s TVs. The display is bright and crisp without kicking back too many reflections.

Page Turns with Bookeen Cybook Odyssey eReader

Touting High Speed Ink System, the French-made Bookeen Cybook Odyssey eReader offers iPad-snappy responsiveness along with the venerated E Ink technology analog book readers know and love.

Nikon D4 DSLR Hands-On

Sleek, slim, svelte–none of these words apply to Nikon’s new flagship DSLR, the D4, but it doesn’t matter. Every button and dial on this 16.2-megapixel camera is precisely arranged for near instant, don’t-have-to-think about it access.

Readers' Choice Winner Announced

You spoke through your votes and named the Acer Aspire S5 Ultrabook as your favorite piece of mobile tech at CES 2012.

Best of CES 2012 Winners Announced

Find out who we named our favorite laptop, Ultrabook, smartphone, tablet, accessories, and more.

