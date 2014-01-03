10 Celebrities to Watch at CES 2014

CES is the biggest tech show of the year, but that doesn’t mean the spotlight is reserved for gadgets. Celebrity appearances and endorsements have become a staple for the annual showcase, and 2014 is no different. From athletes to chart-topping musical guests to hot actors and actresses, these celebs will be making their presence known in Las Vegas.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

The hip-hop duo is ditching the thrift shop for the Vegas strip’s flashing lights during next week’s CES. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will be headlining the AT&T’s Developer Summit after party at the Rain nightclub on Jan. 6th.

More: Top 10 Smartphones

Olivia Munn

Entertainment and technology can sometimes go hand-in-hand, which is why CES is playing host to Variety’s Breakthrough of the Year Awards. Olivia Munn will be strutting down the red carpet at the Las Vegas Hotel Theatre at 6:30 p.m. to accept her award as Breakthrough Actress.

More: 12 Gadgets Ahead of Their Time

50 Cent

The SMS Audio booth will play host to a 50 Cent autograph session between 2 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 7th and 8th. The hip hop mogul can also be seen at the New Experience CEA Stage during the Talking Tech panel on Jan. 9th.

More:Best Headphones 2014

Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn't exactly set the NFL on fire, but he's still one of the most interesting sports personalities. That's why ESPN has hired him as a college football analyst. Tebow will be making an appearance at SOUL Electronics press event on Jan. 8th in the Las Vegas Convention Center (Room S228) as the company unveils its new sports-oriented headphones for 2014.

More: Best Bluetooth Speakers 2014

Fleetwood Mac

While SOUL is busy catering to the athletic crowd, Monster is going after music junkies. Fleetwood Mac is slated to headline Monster’s Retailer Awards Party on Wednesday, Jan. 8th in Las Vegas’ Paris Ballroom.

More: 12 Best Music Apps

Maria Menounos

“Extra” host Maria Menounos has been selected by the CEA to be the official Entertainment Matters ambassador for this year’s CES. The program is sponsored by Variety and associated with SAG-AFTRA, and Menounos will be tasked with bridging the gap between the entertainment and technology industries.

More: 10 Greatest Smart Watches in TV and Film

Janelle Monae

The Electric Lady herself will be attending CES to accept her Variety Breakthrough Of the Year Award for music. In addition to her own Grammy-winning debut album The ArchAndroid, which premiered in 2010, Monae is known for her collaborations with artists such as Prince, Erykah Badu and Fun.

More: Top 10 Most Stylish Smartphones

WWE Superstars

What better arena for a giant WWE announcement than the biggest tech event of the year? Household WWE names including Vince MacMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin will be on-site at The Wynn hotel on Jan. 8th to make a big unveil. Presumably, we’ll be seeing the wrestling corporation finally kick off its anticipated WWE television network, but we’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

More: 10 Best Sports Apps

Pharrell Williams

The N.E.R.D star is playing up his newly announced partnership with Liquipel at CES. Liquipel is a water-resistant technology that prevents materials from getting wet when saturated with liquids. We received our own sample of a Liquipel-coated tissue at the Wearable Tech Conference in July, and were impressed with the sheet’s ability to stay dry after running it under a faucet. The musician/producer will be joining Liquipel at its booth in the South Hall at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 to reveal more details.

More: 10 Biggest Gadget Design Fails

Kristen Bell

Bell is among the star-studded lineup to be honored with a Variety Breakout of the Year Award during this year’s iconic gadget show. She will be accepting the award on behalf of the movie “Veronica Mars” for Variety’s Breakthough Film category, since the cinema adaptation of the popular series will be hitting theaters in March.

More: 10 Best Phones from Movies and TV