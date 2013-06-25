Casio G'zOne Commando Rugged Smartphone Gets Verizon 4G LTE

Casio, the company you may best remember for supplying calculator watches to contestants on a 90's game show, has announced that it's adding 4G LTE to its 4-inch G'zOne Commando rugged smartphone. Priced a $99.99 on Verizon's network, Casio says the Commando has been military tested to withstand everything from drops to drowning.

Powered by Google's now outdated Android Ice Cream Sandwich OS, the G'zOne Commando packs a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. A 4-inch 800 x 480 TFT LCD display sits up front, above which is a 1.2-megapixel camera, that Verizon, unfortunately, says is great for take "selfies." Around back is the handset's 8-megapixel shooter. The internal specs are an improvement over the previous model of the same phone, released 2 years ago, at which time it earned a star rating of 3.5 on our G'zOne Commando review.

Casio says the G'zOne Commando meets MIL-STD-810G standards for drops from up to 5 feet, dust, vibration, humidity, salt fog, solar radiation, blowing rain, lower pressure, high temperature and low temperature and water resistance. Of course, that kind of ruggedness adds some bulk to a smartphone. Measuring 5.1 x 2.7 x 0.54 inches and weighing 6.17 ounces, the Commando is a rather hefty handset.

The electronics maker has filled the Commando with a variety of apps that should keep outdoor aficionados happy including a Barometer that can be used to to forecast weather trends, compass, walking counter, tides, thermometer, sun/moon and star gazer. The G'zOne Commando goes on sale on June 27 and we'll be sure to bring your our full impressions when we get our hands on a review unit.