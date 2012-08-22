Boost Mobile Unveils No-Contract Samsung Galaxy S II and Galaxy Rush

The world of no-contract phones just got a little more high end. Boost Mobile in conjunction with Samsung unveiled the latest additions to the Boost Mobile line-up, the Samsung Galaxy S II 4G and the new Samsung Galaxy Rush. This marks the first time the Galaxy S II will be offered in the United States without a contract.

Running on Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), the Galaxy Rush features a 1GHz Qualcomm CPU MSM8655 CPU, 3.5-inch display, a full 3 megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.3 megapixel camera. Available sometime in late September, the Samsung Galaxy Rush will retail for $149. The Galaxy S II 4G will retail on September 6 for $369 in black and white.

The announcement comes on the heels of Boost Mobile debuting its $55 unlimited 4G data plans. Similar to other Boost Mobile devices, both the Galaxy S II 4G and the Galaxy Rush fall under the carrier's Shrinkage plan. Under the plan, customers will receive a $5 discount on their bill every 6 months for on time payments, eventually dropping the bill down to $40. The plan includes unlimited talk, text and data.

Interested in learning more about Boost's new Samsung smartphones? Stay tuned for our full review of both.