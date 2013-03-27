BMW Announces Audible, Rhapsody and Glympse App Integration for iPhone

BMW has gotten a lot more iPhone-friendly. The company has named Audible, Rhapsody, TuneIn and Glympse as the newest members of BMW's Approved Apps program, and the car manufacturer is hoping to expand BMW Apps flexibility and usability.

The new partnerships bring audiobooks, location sharing and additional music listening choices to the popular luxury car. To use the apps while driving, users will simply connect their iPhones to the USB plug in the center console. From there, drivers can access their apps using BMW's iDrive controller, steering wheel buttons and onboard monitor, delivering services at the touch of a button, while letting them keep their eyes on the road.