BlackBerry Expanding Enterprise 10 Services to Android and iOS

Long known as a business-friendly brand, BlackBerry today announced Secure Work Space app, which separates work and personal data on mobile devices. The app is managed through BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 and will be available in Apple’s iOS App Store and Google’s Play store. BlackBerry Secure Work Space comes with secured client applications for email, calendar, contacts, tasks, memos, secure browsing and document editing, which should please IT managers and mobile workers alike.

Secure Work Space caters to the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) approach in workplaces, which involves employees using their own personal devices for enterprise activity instead of companies issuing employees separate smartphones. BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 allows administrators to manage a variety of devices through a single unified platform, while still keeping corporate information private.

But BlackBerry isn’t the first to offer up this type of BYOD solution -- an app just like Secure Work Space already exists for both Android and iOS. Mobile startup Enterproid’s Divide app separates smartphones and tablets into work and personal modes. Similar to BlackBerry’s newly announced app, Divide lets a company manage the corporate portion of a user’s smartphone while leaving the personal side untouched.

BlackBerry’s Secure Work Space app is currently in beta and is slated for release in the second quarter of 2013.