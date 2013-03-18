BlackBerry CEO: Apple's iPhone is Old News

BlackBerry has yet to launch its new Z10 smartphone in the U.S., but that hasn't stopped CEO Thorsten Heins from taking a stab at Apple, saying the BlackBerry 10-powered Z10 is more technologically advanced than the iPhone. During an interview with The Australian Financial Review, Heins said the Z10's ability to multitask via its Active Frame functionality makes it a more capable smartphone than the iPhone.

According to the paper, Heins said Apple has fallen behind the curve in terms of smartphone innovation. "History repeats itself again I guess . . . the rate of innovation is so high in our industry that if you don’t innovate at that speed you can be replaced pretty quickly," Heins said. "The user interface on the iPhone, with all due respect for what this invention was all about, is now five years old."

While the Z10 may offer greater multitasking capabilities than the iPhone, the Apple's iOS ecosystem still rules the roost when it comes to apps selection, which is what users are more likely to look at when making a purchase decision. At launch, BlackBerry's rebranded BlackBerry World had 70,000 apps.

That's a good start, but still well behind the number of apps available through Apple's App Store. Heins, however, told The Australian Financial Review that BlackBerry already plans to have as many as 100,000 native BlackBerry 10 apps available by the time the Z10 launches in the U.S. later this month. Even then, Apple is still well ahead of BlackBerry in terms of overall app availability, not to mention smartphone marketshare.

via: The Australian Financial Review