Rumored BlackBerry A10 To Challenge Galaxy S4 With Premium Design, 5-Inch Display

Months after BlackBerry returned to the smartphone market with its Z10 and Q10 handsets, we’re beginning to see where the company is headed with its upcoming smartphones. If these reported leaks are any indication of the truth, we can expect to see more QWERTY and traditional candy bar touch screen style devices in Blackberry’s future.

The company allegedly has two flagship devices in its pipeline: the BlackBerry A10 and BlackBerry 9720. The A10, which is reportedly codenamed Aristo, is expected to come with a roomy 5-inch display, 2GB of RAM and a dual-core processor, according to BGR.

An unnamed source told the website that BlackBerry has delayed its leap ahead to quad-core because of concerns over battery life and compatibility with the BB10 operating system. We criticized the BlackBerry Z10 for its weak battery life after it only lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes during the Peacekeeper Battery Test, which loops through a series of animations online. Still, the A10 is rumored to feature standalone CPU and GPU processors, although no information has been confirmed.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers of a BlackBerry A10 device. Last month CNET reported that the A10 will come with a premium and polished design to compete with the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S4 and Apple’s iPhone 5. In fact, the unnamed BlackBerry source reportedly told BGR that that the A10 will be similarly designed to the Galaxy S4 with its rounded edges and a larger screen. Additionally, BlackBerry plans to place a huge emphasis on gaming with the A10—which is a significant shift from its once business-oriented target audience.

The BlackBerry 9720, on the other hand, is expected to be a reboot of the QWERTY-format BlackBerry 9700 device. According to BGR’s leaked photos of the 9720 alongside the BlackBerry Bold 9900, the former will feature a more linear keyboard with more space between its keys than the latter.

These two devices are said to occupy the remainder of BlackBerry’s product roadmap for 2013, although we’ll have to wait to hear word from the company to know for sure.