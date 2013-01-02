Bigger iPhone Reportedly on Tap Along with iOS 7

Part of Android's appeal lies in its flexibility; Apple's iPhone may be a sleek and beautiful wonder of modern technology, but it's basically one size fits all, a handful of simple storage and connectivity options aside. Could that be changing soon? One analyst claims that Apple is planning to diversify its handset this summer, introducing a trio of display size options and a veritable rainbow of iPod-esque color options to the iPhone line.

Topeka Capital analyst Brian White tells Business Insider that the new iPhone could launch as early as May or June, sporting screen size options of 3.5-inches, 4-inches, and an unspecified 4-plus inches. Could an iPhone phablet lay in our future? Probably not, considering the resolution woes such a drastic change would introduce the 700,000-plus apps already available for iOS.

Another analyst made a similar claim in early December, when Jefferies' Peter Misek said the hardware update might carry the "iPhone 5S" moniker rather than being the iPhone 6 proper. According to Misek, the iPhone 5S will come in six to eight colors and boast and NFC chip, as well as an even more pixel-packed IGZO display.

If server logs are any indication, early prototypes of those next-gen iPhones as well as iOS 7 are already being used in Cupertino. Apple Insider reports that devices running iOS 7 visited its website in December. A handful of iOS developers told The Next Web they've seen the same signs, and one claims to have seen a device identified as "iPhone6,1" pinging his app's server. IP logs for those devices point to Apple's California-based mothership.