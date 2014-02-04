Trending

Best Windows 7 Laptops Still Available For Sale

Windows 8/8.1 has had a difficult time capturing the hearts and minds of PC users as a result of its steep learning curve and major UI overhaul. Unfortunately, PC users can no longer purchase new Windows 7 installs or downloads, but that doesn't mean Windows 7 is gone for good. Shoppers in search of Windows 7 can still buy an up-to-date notebook that comes preloaded with the OS, but only if they know where to look. These are the best Windows 7 laptops you can buy today.

HP ZBook 15

HP ZBook 15

The HP ZBook 15 is expensive, but it's built to handle the most demanding computing tasks. That explains the workstation's Intel 2.7-GHz Core i7 Haswell processor with Nvidia Quadro graphics, 16GB of RAM and Thunderbolt port for extra-speedy data transfers. It also justifies this 6.2-pound workhorse's arsenal of special features for the mobile professional set, such as support for up to three separate hard drives, a back-lit keyboard, 1080p anti-glare display and nearly 8 hours of battery life.

Lenovo ThinkPad T440s

Lenovo ThinkPad T440s

One of the best laptops for the conference room, the Lenovo ThinkPad T440s also comes configurable with Microsoft's previous-gen operating system. In addition to Windows 7, jet-setting professionals get a notebook with a best-in-class keyboard, three USB 3.0 ports and a high-capacity battery that lasted more than 14 hours during our testing.

Lenovo ThinkPad X240

Lenovo ThinkPad X240

The 12.5-inch ThinkPad X240 takes portable productivity to the next level with a powerful Intel 4th Generation Core Series processor, a tough carbon-fiber design and an optional full-HD touch screen. Better still, with its extended battery, this Ultrabook lasts longer on a charge than any other laptop on the market (20 hours and 28 minutes), making it ideal for on-the-go users.

Lenovo ThinkPad Edge E431

Lenovo ThinkPad Edge E431

Many businesses are hesitant to make the jump to Windows 8, which means that business-notebook makers like Lenovo are continuing to produce Windows 7-powered laptops. The relatively inexpensive 14-inch ThinkPad Edge E431 offers a wonderful typing experience, an accurate pointing stick and a convenient docking station. And while the display's viewing angles could be better, we were pleased with its ability to produce vibrant colors.

Alienware 17

Alienware 17

Alienware has chosen to offer a Windows 7 option for its latest generation of gaming laptops. The Alienware 17, which slots in between the Alienware 14 and Alienware 18, is an outrageously powerful gaming rig with a gorgeous display and thunderous sound. An Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M processor help this Windows 7 rig really flex its gaming muscles.

Dell Latitude E6430

Dell Latitude E6430

Dell's Latitude E6430 is an attractive, Windows 7-powered notebook that offers an incredible 10 hours and 37 minutes of battery life thanks to its nine-cell battery pack. Its responsive keyboard and wicked-fast solid-state drive make the E6430 a business notebook you can be proud to call your own.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 1

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 1

When we first reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, we said it "sets a new standard for business ultraportables." That statement still rings true today. Sporting an impossibly thin design, the 3-pound Z1 Carbon manages to pack a comfortable keyboard, beautiful display and strong battery life into a 0.74-inch thick chassis. If you're looking for an incredibly portable Windows 7 notebook, look no further than the X1 Carbon.

HP Pavilion 15t

HP Pavilion 15t

HP is bringing back Windows 7 "by popular demand," offering the older operating system on many of its PCs. If you want to pack a stylish punch with your laptop, check out the striking HP Pavilion 15t. Starting at $749, this 15.6-inch notebook packs a 4th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 750GB of ROM. It also comes with an optical DVD drive, HDMI and Ethernet ports.

Toshiba Tecra R940

Toshiba Tecra R940

A refresh of the Tecra R840, the R940 is a 14-inch notebook with a 1366 x 768p display that packs a 2.0-megapixel webcam. The 4.19-pound notebook carries 3rd-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, ATI Thames Pro 64-Bit graphics with 1GB of VRAM, and an army of connectivity ports. It even sports a fingerprint and SmartCard reader. Fans of pointing sticks will appreciate the Accupoint nub in the middle of the R940’s matte keyboard.

