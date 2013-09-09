Best Buy Offers Exclusive Metallic Blue HTC One Starting September 15

It's no secret that the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C will likely come in multiple colors, so it's not exactly shocking that Best Buy is announcing an exclusive metallic blue version on the HTC One on the eve of Apple's launch. Starting September 15, you can buy the blue version in stores and on Best Buy's website. From Sept 15 to Sept 28, Best Buy customers can save between $50 and $150 on the HTC One in black, silver or the exclusive blue. The Verizon phone will cost just $49.99 while Sprint HTC Ones will cost $99.99 and AT&T models will cost $149.99.

The Android-powered HTC One comes with a gorgeous 4.7-inch, 1080p display and offers speedy performance thanks to a 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor with 2GB of RAM. During our Smartphone Camera Shootout, the HTC One came in second in producing the best low-light image without using a flash. The One's built-in IR blaster means you can use this smartphone as a remote control for your TV. We particularly liked the HTC One's high quality front-facing speakers.

HTC says it takes 200 minutes to machine-cut each HTC One device, and the effort clearly shows. The phone maker recently announced it will launch a Vivid Blue version in Q4 this year, and it appears as though this may be the same model. Blue marks the fourth color option for this device; in addition to black, silver and red.

Apple's iPhone(s) are rumored to come in black, white, champagne gold, graphite as well as a host of iPod-like colors. We'll have to wait for tomorrow's announcement to confirm this.