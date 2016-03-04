Barnes & Noble to Stop Selling Nook Apps

Barnes & Noble is shutting down its Nook Video and UK Nook stores. These changes will be effective March 15, and Barnes & Noble assured users that apps already purchased from the store will still be downloadable onto Nook devices.

The store and video division of Barnes & Noble were originally created to challenge Amazon's offerings for its Fire tablet line. The Nook apps were made for use on B&N's branded Android tablets such as the Nook Color and Nook HD. Those tablets didn't have access to any other content sources. Unfortunately, the curated library of apps and video content was not large, and while Barnes & Noble told us that thousands of titles were available, there were notably absent apps. For instance, an official Facebook app never arrived on the Nook store.

MORE: A Guide to Amazon's Best E-Readers

In our reviews of Barnes & Noble's Nook tablets, we found app discovery to be a sore spot, as you could only browse categories and you couldn't search just for apps. When we looked for the popular Fruit Ninja game, our results only included a guide book and not the app.

If you purchased TV shows or movies from the Nook Video store, Barnes & Noble says Nook tablets will no longer play those files after April 30. To keep watching those videos, you will need to migrate the files to the CinemaNow or Disney Movies Anywhere platforms. Barnes & Noble has announced it will send instructions that process to users by April 1.

After March 15, UK Nook store customers will be served by the London-based Sainsbury's retail company. Barnes and Noble announced it will be sending out instructions for how to transfer UK Nook purchases to the Sainsbury's account in the coming weeks.

If a book cannot be transferred to the Sainsbury's platform, Barnes & Noble has stated the customer will get a Sainsbury's Entertainment voucher in the value of the price paid for the title. Barnes & Noble is advising users to "Download any content you wish to retain on your Nook device or your Nook Reading App," by May 31.

Barnes & Noble's Nook tablets are now re-branded versions of Samsung tablets. They include the $349.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 Nook, the $229.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab E Nook and the $140 Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook. However, when locating the last one of those on Barnes & Noble we encountered a string of broken links. This morning, the troubled e-book seller announced it would be opening four new stores this year, the first time new stores have been opened in several years.