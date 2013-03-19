Average U.S. House Now Has 5.7 Internet-connected Gadgets: NPD

The typical American house can now get onto the Internet in a half-dozen ways. According to a recent study by the NPD Group, the average U.S. household has 5.7 Internet connected devices. That's an increase from 5.3 devices per houseold just three months ago. During that time, the number of tablets increased by 18 million and smart phones by 9 million, according to the Connected Home Report.

The NPD study, which surveyed more than 4,000 U.S consumers 18 and older in the first quarter of 2013, found that there were more than half a billion Internet-connected devices in U.S. homes. That can include computers, tablets, smartphones, HDTVs, Blu-ray players, video game consoles, and streaming media set top boxes.

While the number of PCs has remained fairly steady--a 93 percent penetration rate--smart phone penetration rose 5 percent, to 57 percent, while tablets rose to 53 percent, up from 35 percent.

How many connected devices do you own?

