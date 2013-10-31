AT&T Offering 'Free' Galaxy Tab 3 7-inch With Select Galaxy Smartphones

AT&T is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a deal that gets you a free Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 with the purchase of one of four Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The deal, however, comes with a few caveats.

To get the free Galaxy Tab 3 7.0, you’ll first have to buy a Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy Note 3 or Galaxy Note II on a two-year contract or AT&T Next early upgrade installment plan. After purchasing the phones, you then have to sign up for a two-year Mobile Share data plan for the Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 you’re getting for “free.”

If you buy an AT&T Mobile Share plan with 1GB of data and unlimited text and voice, you’ll pay $85 per month. You can then add the Galaxy Tab 3 to your plan for an additional $10 per month with a two-year contract.

Over the course of your two-year agreement, the Galaxy Tab 3 will cost you $240. Samsung is currently selling a Wi-Fi-only version of the slate for $179. If you’re in the market for a 4G LTE-equipped slate, the Tab 3 is a fairly good deal, though it’s certainly not free.

If you’re looking to buy the Galaxy Tab 3 7.0, but don’t want to deal with the additional cost of a data plan, we suggest purchasing the slate in a Wi-Fi-only version for $179.