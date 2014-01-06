AT&T Drive Platform Seeks to Merge Carrier and Car

Hot off the heels of its announcement that it is teaming with Chevy to bring LTE connectivity to a host of 2015 model year vehicles, AT&T has launched its new AT&T Drive program and a Drive Studio. The Studio, which is being developed in Atlanta, will let AT&T showcase end-to-end, in-car connectivity offerings ranging from telematics to vehicle safety systems. The Drive platform lets automakers pick and choose which of those capabilities are important to them and incorporate those into their cars.

The Drive Studio is a 5,000-square-foot building with a garage bay, speech lab, conference facilities and a showroom. This makes AT&T the first carrier to open such a facility. It will be located a few blocks from the Foundry innovation center, where AT&T tests new wireless services for connected homes and other consumer electronics.

The carrier's connected car platform is also named Drive. From in-car connectivity to data analytics and infotainment, this program will allow auto makers to develop customized connected car scenarios. This could include SIM integration, safety and security solutions, voice-activation, app store capabilities and more. AT&T will be working with Ericsson, VoiceBox, Synchronoss, Accenture and Amdocs.

"Our goal is to be the best carrier for connected car innovation in the world," said Glenn Lurie, president, AT&T Emerging Enterprises and Partnerships, AT&T Mobility, in a press release.